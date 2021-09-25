Ceres (CERES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,780.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Ceres has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $131.57 or 0.00307704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $975,907.84 and approximately $57,780.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.73 or 1.00006169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.13 or 0.06780476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00768829 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,418 coins and its circulating supply is 7,418 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

