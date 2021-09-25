CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Cap of $88.76 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 23% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $88.76 million and $21.83 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00139750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.09 or 0.99481200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.45 or 0.06744333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00755380 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,238,998 coins and its circulating supply is 56,855,021 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.