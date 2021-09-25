CHADS VC Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $32.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043381 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

