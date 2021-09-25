Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00128842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043381 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

