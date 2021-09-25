Chainlink (LINK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.27 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00154702 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

