Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $78.74 million and approximately $671,441.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

