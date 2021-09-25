Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.86.

NYSE:CMG traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,937.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,870.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,595.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

