Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $170,740.13 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $170,740.13 and $138.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

