Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $176.75 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.