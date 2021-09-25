CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $20,945,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

