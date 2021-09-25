Cindicator 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,776.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and $78,776.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

