Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $125,217.95 and $3,245.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00713254 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01159975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

