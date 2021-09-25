Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,033 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.0% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $76.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

