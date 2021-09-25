Civic Hits Market Cap of $287.90 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Civic has a market capitalization of $287.90 million and approximately $58.59 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.