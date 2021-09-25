Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $81,213.12 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020484 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,265,899 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

