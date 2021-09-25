Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $710.96

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.96 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 628.05 ($8.21). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 638.50 ($8.34), with a volume of 1,340,369 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

