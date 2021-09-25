Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $220,255.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

