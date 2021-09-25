Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,046 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudera worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,360 shares of company stock worth $8,018,631. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

