CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $62,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.08. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.