CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 374,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,577 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

