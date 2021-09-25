Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.