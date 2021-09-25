CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0510

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $935,948.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043240 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

