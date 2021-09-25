Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $73.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

