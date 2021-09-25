Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $266,837.31 and approximately $77.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,596.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.01198431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00529967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00310498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

