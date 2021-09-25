ColossusXT 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 227.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,192,916,990 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

