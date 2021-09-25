Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.