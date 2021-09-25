Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,404 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

