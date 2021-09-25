Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,090 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

