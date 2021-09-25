Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NIO by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

