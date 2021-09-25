Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 480 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $666.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $615.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

