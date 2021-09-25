Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

CYH stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

