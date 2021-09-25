Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,688 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Community Health Systems worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

