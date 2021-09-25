Comparing Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $3.14 billion 1.79 $134.84 million $2.32 44.66 Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clean Harbors and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78 Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus target price of $100.11, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 5.53% 12.86% 4.17% Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Li-Cycle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

