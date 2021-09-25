Comparing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential downside of 16.15%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% The Interpublic Group of Companies 7.91% 34.27% 5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and The Interpublic Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.48 -$228.97 million N/A N/A The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.69 $351.10 million $1.73 22.47

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Volatility and Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Stagwell on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as an array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

