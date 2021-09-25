Compound (COMP) Price Hits $321.73 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $104.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $321.73 or 0.00762960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

