Conflux Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.24 or 0.06828729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00353974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.00 or 0.01199862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00110409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00554578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.62 or 0.00529776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00314182 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

