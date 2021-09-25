Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 153,230 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 506.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Colliers International Group worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $130.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

