Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 101,976 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

