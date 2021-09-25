Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

