Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 17,048 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.59 and its 200 day moving average is $472.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

