Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.