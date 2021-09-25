Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.4% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 461.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.