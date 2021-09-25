Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,446 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

