Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 96,286 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 212.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,286 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 263.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 28.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

ALL stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.