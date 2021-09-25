Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

