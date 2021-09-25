Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $679.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.58 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $678.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

