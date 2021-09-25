Constellation Reaches Market Cap of $362.11 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $362.11 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

