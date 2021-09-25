Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.32 $236.41 million $8.55 49.04 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fair Isaac and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $579.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

