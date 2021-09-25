Contrasting Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) & Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rennova Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rennova Health and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.00 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Ethema Health $340,000.00 21.32 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rennova Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Ethema Health -169.44% -54.99% -15.88%

Volatility and Risk

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethema Health beats Rennova Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.