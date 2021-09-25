Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $7.84 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

